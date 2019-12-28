$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. DXC Technology posted earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in DXC Technology by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

