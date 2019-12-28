$1.36 Million in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to post sales of $1.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 million to $6.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.79 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of INO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 1,480,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.