$15.22 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report sales of $15.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.32 million to $16.40 million. MannKind reported sales of $16.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $62.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.67 million, with estimates ranging from $67.38 million to $91.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNKD. Oppenheimer began coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 86.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MannKind by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MNKD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.32. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

