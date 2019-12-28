$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $12.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:X traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. 14,546,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,741,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.12. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 178.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 38.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $100,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

