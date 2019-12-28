$282.95 Million in Sales Expected for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) will announce $282.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.89 million and the lowest is $278.56 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH reported sales of $294.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.21 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSW. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSW. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 392,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 540,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,599. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

