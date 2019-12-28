$3.08 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to report sales of $3.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $4.27 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $9.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.61 million, with estimates ranging from $17.16 million to $46.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 453,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.