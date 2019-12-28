$3.08 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to report sales of $3.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $4.27 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $9.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.61 million, with estimates ranging from $17.16 million to $46.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 453,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

