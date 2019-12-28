$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to report sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.41 billion to $13.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.52.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,838.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 97,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,626,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 589,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $92.45. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

