$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to report sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.41 billion to $13.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.52.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,838.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 97,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,626,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 589,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $92.45. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.