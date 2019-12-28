$3.24 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post $3.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.61 million. XOMA posted sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $21.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $22.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.56 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $16.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on XOMA. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. XOMA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XOMA in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. XOMA has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $250.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.