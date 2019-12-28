$38.98 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post sales of $38.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.55 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $38.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year sales of $156.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.05 million to $157.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $164.97 million, with estimates ranging from $161.66 million to $168.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRC. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 69,161 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 631,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 323,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 116,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,652. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $878.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

