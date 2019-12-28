$54.12 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce $54.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services reported sales of $54.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $235.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.32 million to $236.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $259.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

