$940.59 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) will post $940.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $959.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $921.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reported sales of $840.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 384,474 shares during the period. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 346,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock remained flat at $$18.11 on Friday. 298,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,358. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.36 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

