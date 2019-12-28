Abacus Property Group (ABP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Abacus Property Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
Shares of ABP stock opened at A$3.70 ($2.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$3.77 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.99. Abacus Property Group has a one year low of A$3.24 ($2.30) and a one year high of A$4.38 ($3.11).
Abacus Property Group Company Profile
