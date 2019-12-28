Abacus Property Group (ABP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Abacus Property Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

Shares of ABP stock opened at A$3.70 ($2.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$3.77 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.99. Abacus Property Group has a one year low of A$3.24 ($2.30) and a one year high of A$4.38 ($3.11).

Abacus Property Group Company Profile

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

