Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.62.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $4,492,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 75,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $5,215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 298,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,990,000 after buying an additional 38,446 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $87.40. 2,498,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,046. The company has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $89.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

