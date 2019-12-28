AC3 (AC3) Trading Up 18.8% Over Last Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, AC3 has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Bibox and BTC-Alpha. AC3 has a market capitalization of $471,843.00 and approximately $1,974.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AC3

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

