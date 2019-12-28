ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after buying an additional 104,622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 243,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,503,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 121,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

