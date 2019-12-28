Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $47.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.94, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 914,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,318,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

