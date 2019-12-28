Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEGN. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aegion and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aegion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AEGN stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Aegion has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aegion will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 471,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aegion during the third quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Aegion by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

