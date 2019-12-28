AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of AEGON stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,524. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. AEGON has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AEGON by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AEGON by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,841,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 530,745 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AEGON in the third quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AEGON during the second quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 40.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 946,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 271,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

