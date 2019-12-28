AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.
Several analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of AEGON stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,524. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. AEGON has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33.
AEGON Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
