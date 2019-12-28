Aeon (AEON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $903.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $903.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00620273 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003275 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001492 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

