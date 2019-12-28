AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.59

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.59 and traded as high as $16.00. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 14,207 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $518.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

