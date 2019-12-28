Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NYSE A traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 767,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,246 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

