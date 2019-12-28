Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,395,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 313,505 shares.The stock last traded at $69.72 and had previously closed at $69.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.03.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Agree Realty by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

