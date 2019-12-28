Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of ALBO opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $323.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 796.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

