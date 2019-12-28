AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $157,099.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $157,099.00 and approximately $1,785.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

