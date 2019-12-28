Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.66.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Amc Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 427,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amc Networks by 152.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amc Networks by 92.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amc Networks during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

