Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 3,580,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,980. Amcor has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $412,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

