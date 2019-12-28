Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABCB. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 46.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,452,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $8,131,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.