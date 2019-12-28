Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Amplify Energy posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

AMPY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 138,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,554. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $13.23.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

