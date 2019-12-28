Analysts Anticipate Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) will announce sales of $8.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.07 million and the highest is $8.30 million. Champions Oncology posted sales of $6.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full-year sales of $31.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $31.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $37.66 million to $39.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Champions Oncology.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSBR. Roth Capital began coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 110.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,082,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Champions Oncology by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSBR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.71. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,879. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 million, a PE ratio of 771.00 and a beta of 1.20. Champions Oncology has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Champions Oncology (CSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.