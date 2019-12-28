Analysts Anticipate Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to Announce $4.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to report $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.25 and the lowest is $4.15. Cigna reported earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $16.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.90 to $16.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.35 to $19.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,802,000 after buying an additional 2,173,662 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after buying an additional 500,100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,449,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $63,720,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.00. 1,053,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,358. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $207.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

