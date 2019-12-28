Analysts Anticipate Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Post ($0.28) EPS

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jaguar Health an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on JAGX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ JAGX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. 511,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.