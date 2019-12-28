Analysts Anticipate Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.83. Logitech International reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,154,432.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,596,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,762 shares of company stock worth $7,151,793 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 149,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 26.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,401,000 after purchasing an additional 881,282 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 237.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 102,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 553,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 153,393 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 91,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.26. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

