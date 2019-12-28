Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 469.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.57. 2,265,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,332. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

