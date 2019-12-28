Analysts Anticipate Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.22 Million

Brokerages expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to report sales of $87.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.87 million and the highest is $87.77 million. Pluralsight posted sales of $67.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year sales of $315.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.97 million to $315.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $395.18 million, with estimates ranging from $387.05 million to $403.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NASDAQ PS traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $17.19. 1,043,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 65.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,176,000 after buying an additional 1,977,794 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after buying an additional 1,534,322 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 63.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 1,572,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,979,000 after buying an additional 458,958 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

