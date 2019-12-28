Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.03. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $402,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,670.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $201,432.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,314,670.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 13,733.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,241,000 after purchasing an additional 538,900 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,857,000 after purchasing an additional 450,954 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,433,000 after purchasing an additional 310,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,382,000 after purchasing an additional 212,459 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.20. 306,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,322. ResMed has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

