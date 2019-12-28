Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. 450,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,760. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.16.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

