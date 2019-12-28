Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Level One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 18.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Level One Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock remained flat at $$25.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $193.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.86. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.38%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

