Analysts Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. MGM Resorts International posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.59. 3,244,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 212.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,645,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.