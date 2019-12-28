Analysts Expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $80.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 229 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 13.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 149.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,638. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

