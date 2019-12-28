Analysts Set $48.00 Target Price for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Deluxe an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE:DLX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 176,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,938. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deluxe will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In other Deluxe news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 40,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

