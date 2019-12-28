Analysts Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target at $31.25

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 976.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CEVA by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,932. CEVA has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.27, a PEG ratio of 136.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

