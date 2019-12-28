Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Up 22.7% in December

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 28th total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Anaplan stock remained flat at $$52.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 686,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,474. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,662 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,647. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.