Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

APTO stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $305.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,560 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.