AquariusCoin Trading Up 31.8% Over Last Week (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. AquariusCoin has a market capitalization of $108,222.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AquariusCoin has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,170.90 or 2.06279316 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

AquariusCoin (ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,639,607 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

