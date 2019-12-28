AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to Hold

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

WAAS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James cut shares of AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of AquaVenture stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.15 million, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. AquaVenture has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. AquaVenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AquaVenture by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 54.3% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

