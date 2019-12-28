ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock remained flat at $$1.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,284. The company has a market cap of $66.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jackson James 250,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. Also, Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

