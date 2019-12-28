Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.25 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.70 ($10.12).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €8.01 ($9.31) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of €8.02 ($9.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.48.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

