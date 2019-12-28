Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.79

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $11.96. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 95,560 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.06.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.45%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.