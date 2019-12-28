AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,062,000 after buying an additional 1,700,975 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after buying an additional 357,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,715,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after buying an additional 1,494,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 213.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,163,000 after buying an additional 3,617,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,248,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZN traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.