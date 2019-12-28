ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0041 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1,852.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,949,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

